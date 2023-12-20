Brent Smith reveals his five favorite Shinedown videos

Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith has shared his picks for his band's five best videos.

At #5, Smith chooses the clip for the 2012 track "Enemies," in which a band meeting quickly turns violent.

"We got to act out beating the absolute hell out of one another," Smith says. "It was just a rad video to make. It was a long shoot, but it was fun."

Smith's picks for #4, #3 and #2 are "Sound of Madness," "Cut the Cord" and "MONSTERS," respectively. For #1, Smith names "A Symptom of Being Human," the current single off Shinedown's latest album, 2022's Planet Zero.

"Why? Because we got to film it in London," Smith says.

Shinedown spent much of 2023 touring in continued support of Planet Zero. They'll close out the year with a show on December 29 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

