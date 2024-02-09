Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen releases new solo song, "Headspace Holiday"

Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has released a new solo song called "Headspace Holiday."

"Life can stress you out and there's a lot of bad news on the TV more often than not," Wallen says. "'Headspace Holiday' is about just that, the need for a mental escape from all of life's noise."

You can listen to "Headspace Holiday" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"Headspace Holiday" will appear on Wallen's upcoming album, Infinity Now, due out May 3. Infinity Now also includes the single "Strings."

Breaking Benjamin, meanwhile, will be on tour throughout the spring and was just announced as a headliner for the Inkcarceration festival in July.

