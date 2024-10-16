Breaking Benjamin debuts new single, "Awaken"

Breaking Benjamin has debuted a new single called "Awaken."

The track marks the "Diary of Jane" outfit's first release on their new label, BMG, after putting out all of their previous material on Hollywood Records. It's the first preview of the band's upcoming follow-up to their 2018 album, Ember.

"Working on these new songs has been a fresh experience for all of us," Breaking Benjamin said. "We've stayed true to the core of who Breaking Benjamin is, but we've also pushed ourselves creatively, exploring new sounds and ideas that we haven't tapped into before. It's been about striking that balance between honoring our roots while introducing a fresh take on what our music can be."

You can listen to "Awaken" now via digital outlets.

In between Ember and "Awaken," Breaking Benjamin put out the 2020 compilation Aurora, which featured reworked versions of past tracks, plus a new song called "Far Away."

