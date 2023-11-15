Breaking Benjamin announces 2024 unplugged tour

Breaking Benjamin is hitting the road in 2024 for an unplugged tour.

The acoustic outing launches January 12 in Norfolk, Virginia, and wraps up January 27 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

"It's an honor to be able to reimagine the BB catalogue for you all," the band says.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, and members of the Breaking Benjamin fan club can access a presale now. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BreakingBenjamin.com.

Breaking Benjamin's latest album, 2022's Aurora, features reworked versions of the band's past songs. Their most recent original effort is 2018's Ember.

