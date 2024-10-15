Breaking Benjamin signs new record deal while teasing upcoming music

Breaking Benjamin is changing labels for the first time in their career.

After releasing all of their albums on Hollywood Records, the "Diary of Jane" rockers are moving over to BMG for the follow-up to 2018's Ember.

"Working on these new songs has been a fresh experience for all of us," Breaking Benjamin says. "We've stayed true to the core of who Breaking Benjamin is, but we've also pushed ourselves creatively, exploring new sounds and ideas that we haven't tapped into before."

The band adds, "It's been about striking that balance between honoring our roots while introducing a fresh take on what our music can be."

The label news comes while Breaking Benjamin has been teasing new music on social media. A recent Instagram post indicates that a track is set to be released on Wednesday.

