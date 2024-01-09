Breaking Benjamin announces spring tour with Daughtry

By Josh Johnson

Breaking Benjamin has announced a spring U.S. tour with Daughtry.

The outing launches March 21 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and wraps up April 24 in Lampe, Missouri. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12; presales begin Wednesday, January 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BreakingBenjamin.com.

Prior to the spring tour, Breaking Benjamin will play a run of acoustic dates beginning January 12 in Norfolk, Virginia.

