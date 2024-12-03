Breaking Benjamin & Staind announce 2025 co-headlining tour

Courtesy of Live Nation
By Josh Johnson

Breaking Benjamin and Staind are hitting the road together on a co-headlining tour.

The joint outing, dubbed the Awaken the Fallen tour, launches April 26 in Brandon, Mississippi, and wraps up June 1 in Kansas City, Missouri. The bill also includes Wage War and Lakeview.

Presales begin Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BreakingBenjamin.com or StaindOfficial.com.

The Awaken the Fallen tour takes its name from Breaking Benjamin's new single, "Awaken," and Staind's latest album, Confessions of the Fallen.

