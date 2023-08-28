Brandon Flowers threw out new Killers album halfway through: "I realized, 'I can't do this'"

If you're digging The Killers' new song, the synth-driven "Your Side of Town," be warned that the band's next album probably won't sound much like it.

Speaking to the U.K.'s The Times, frontman Brandon Flowers reveals that "Your Side of Town" was meant to be on the next Killers effort before he shelved the album in the middle of recording.

"Halfway through recording I realized, 'I can't do this,'" Flowers shares. "I don’t think you'll see us making this type of music any more."

As for the type of music The Killers will be making in the future, Flowers points to the band's latest release, 2021's Americana-esque Pressure Machine.

"This is the crisis I'm in," Flowers muses. "The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I'm more fulfilled making music like Pressure Machine. I found a side of myself writing it that was strong. This was the guy I'd been looking for!"

"I'm as proud of Hot Fuss as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but I'm not 20," he adds, referring to The Killers' hit 2004 debut album. "So I'm thinking about the next phase of my life."

