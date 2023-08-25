Brandon Flowers says The Killers performing at the Super Bowl halftime "would be such an honor"

The Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in 2024, and Sin City natives The Killers are ready and willing to play the halftime show should the call come.

"It would be such an honor to represent our hometown on one of the biggest stages in music," frontman Brandon Flowers tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We love hearing that we're up on top of people's lists of who should perform."

At least one Vegas bookkeeper is listing the "Mr. Brightside" outfit as the favorite to get the Super Bowl LVIII halftime gig, offering them up with 12-1 odds. The Killers did perform during the Las Vegas Raiders' opening home game at Allegiant Stadium during the 2020 season, their first in Sin City. The team had been previously based in Oakland and Los Angeles.

Another band that calls Vegas home, Imagine Dragons, has 14-1 odds. Meanwhile, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that AC/DC would be his pick.

It remains to be seen who will headline halftime at Super Bowl LVIII, but in the meantime, you can listen to The Killers' new single, "Your Side of Town."

