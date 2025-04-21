Brandon Boyd pitches Incubus at Coachella following surprise appearance at Zedd set

Incubus made a surprise appearance at Coachella Sunday during producer Zedd's set at the festival Sunday. It marked the first time the "Drive" rockers have played Coachella, and frontman Brandon Boyd is hoping it won't be the last.

In an Instagram post reflecting on the experience, Boyd writes, "It was our first time walking on that hallowed stage and we are very grateful to @zedd and his team for inviting us to be a part of such a fun and historic event!"

"Believe it or not, we'd never played #coachella but the people felt generous and welcoming," Boyd continues. "We'd love to do it again sometime."

Perhaps we'll see Incubus on the 2026 Coachella lineup. In the meantime, you can catch them on their upcoming U.S. tour kicking off in June, during which they're playing their 2001 album Morning View in full.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.