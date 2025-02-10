Boulevard of Hollywood dreams: Green Day inspires upcoming '﻿New Years Rev'﻿ film

Along with inspiring countless bands that came after them, Green Day has now inspired a new movie.

The film is called New Years Rev, and follows a trio of friends who play in a band "based on the exploits of Green Day and their years of living in a tour van." The plot follows the young rockers as they take a road trip to Los Angeles under the mistaken belief that they're opening a New Year's Eve gig headlined by Billie Joe Armstrong and company.

“Van days rule," Armstrong says. "You will drive all night on no sleep then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend's house 50 miles east of anywhere you've ever heard of."

"But you'll do it again the next day, and the one after that," he continues. "Because you're doing it with your bandmates who become your family and it's unlike anything you've ever known. It's electric. Let the music and mischief ensue."

New Years Rev stars Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust as the band members. The cast also includes Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey of The Office. Armstrong and bandmates Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool will produce.

Green Day is also prepping for their headlining sets at Coachella, which take place April 11-13 and April 18-20.

