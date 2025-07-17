Bonnaroo announces 2026 return following 2025 cancellation

Bonnaroo will be back in 2026 after it was cut short in 2025.

Organizers have announced that the festival is set to return June 11-14 in its usual site in Manchester, Tennessee. They've also shared plans on how they're updating the site to help deal with extreme weather, which forced three of the four planned 2025 days to be canceled.

"In the 2025/2026 off-season we'll be dedicating an additional multi-million-dollar budget and initiating improvements that prioritize the campgrounds and other areas affected by the extreme weather in 2025," reads a statement posted to the Bonnaroo Instagram. "Some of these projects will include reseeding the property, continuing to increase access roads within the campgrounds, adding more drainage and reinforcing primary water runoff pathways."

The lineup and ticket info for Bonnaroo 2026 have yet to be announced. The 2025 bill included Queens of the Stone Age, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Glass Animals, Megadeth and Avril Lavigne.

