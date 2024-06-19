Bones UK details new album, 'Soft'

Bones UK has announced a new album called Soft.

The sophomore effort from the "Pretty Waste" outfit — the follow-up to their 2019 self-titled debut — will arrive Sept. 13.

"It's everything you loved about the first record, turned up," says vocalist/guitarist Rosie Bones. "Keeping things scrappy, raw and real, with enough electronic beats to keep our industrial dance-heads happy and enough heartbreakers to keep our romantics listening."

You can listen to the single "Bikinis" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Soft also includes contributions from The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and Queens of the Stone Age bassist Michael Schuman.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.