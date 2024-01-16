blink-182's "All the Small Things" hits 1 billion Spotify streams

In addition to watching, waiting and commiserating, blink-182 fans have done a lot of listening to the band on Spotify.

The trio's single "All the Small Things" has officially reached 1 billion streams on the platform, making it the first blink tune to achieve that feat.

"All the Small Things" originally appeared on blink's 1999 album, Enema of the State, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in June.

Another new addition to Spotify's billions club is Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City." The Appetite for Destruction hit joins "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Sweet Child O' Mine" as the third GN'R tune with at least 1 billion streams.

