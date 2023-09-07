Blink-182 updates website ahead of possible new music

New Blink-182 music may be imminent, if the band's website is any indication.

The site has been updated with a page called "Stall," which first features a pop-up reading, "Site closed for maintenance." Once you click through that, you'll see a clip of someone dressed in a hazmat suit attempting to clean up a bathroom wall tagged with various Blink-182 references.

In August, returning member Tom DeLonge teased that Blink "music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away." That will follow October's "Edging" single, which marked Blink's first new material with DeLonge in over a decade.

Meanwhile, Blink is set to return to the road Friday, September 8, for a European tour. The trek had originally been scheduled to launch on September 1 but was delayed due to Travis Barker needing to return home due to an "urgent family matter." Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, later revealed that she underwent fetal surgery to save their unborn baby.

