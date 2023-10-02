Blink-182 teases new ﻿'ONE MORE TIME...﻿' song, "DANCE WITH ME"

Blink-182 is teasing another new song off the band's upcoming comeback album, ONE MORE TIME...

The track is called "DANCE WITH ME" and is set to premiere Thursday, October 5, at 10 a.m. ET.

You can hear a brief snippet of "DANCE WITH ME" via Blink-182's TikTok, accompanied by a sketch in which the trio is asked about the song's opening line, which is very much in keeping with their history of juvenile humor.

ONE MORE TIME..., the first Blink-182 album to feature the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in over 10 years, is due out October 20. It also includes the lead single "EDGING" as well as the recently released title track and the cut "MORE THAN YOU KNOW."

