Blink-182 premieres 'ONE MORE TIME...' ﻿title track and "MORE THAN YOU KNOW" song

Blink-182 has premiered two new songs off their upcoming comeback album, ONE MORE TIME...

In addition to the record's previously teased title track, the trio has also dropped the ONE MORE TIME... cut "MORE THAN YOU KNOW."

ONE MORE TIME... marks Blink's first album with Tom DeLonge, who'd been absent from the group from 2015 to 2022, in over 10 years. That seems to be reflected in the lyrics of the song "ONE MORE TIME," which begins, "Strangers/From strangers into brothers/From brothers into strangers once again."

Meanwhile, the chorus off "ONE MORE TIME" goes, "Do I have to die to hear you miss me?" — a possible reference to Mark Hoppus' 2021 cancer battle, which led to the reunion with DeLonge. The lyric, "I miss you" is also repeated throughout, which, of course, is the name of another Blink-182 song.

Both songs are available now via digital outlets, while "ONE MORE TIME" is accompanied by a video featuring references to past Blink clips, streaming now on YouTube.

The album ONE MORE TIME... will be released October 20. It also includes the single "EDGING," which was released October 2022 alongside news of DeLonge's return.

