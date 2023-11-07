blink-182, Paramore and Limp Bizkit headlining 2024 South America Lollapaloozas

blink-182, Paramore and Limp Bizkit are among the headliners for the 2024 South America Lollapaloozas, taking place March 15-17 in Chile and Argentina, and March 22-24 in Brazil.

Other artists playing including Thirty Seconds to Mars, Arcade Fire, Hozier, The Offspring, Phoenix, Pierce the Veil and Nothing but Thieves.

Many of the acts are on the bill for all three festivals, though some are exclusive to just one or two. Paramore, for example, will only play Lolla Brazil.

For the full lineups, ticket info and all your Lollapalooza needs, visit Global.Lollapalooza.com.

