blink-182, Paramore and Limp Bizkit headlining 2024 South America Lollapaloozas

ABC/Michael Desmond

By Josh Johnson

blink-182, Paramore and Limp Bizkit are among the headliners for the 2024 South America Lollapaloozas, taking place March 15-17 in Chile and Argentina, and March 22-24 in Brazil.

Other artists playing including Thirty Seconds to Mars, Arcade Fire, Hozier, The Offspring, Phoenix, Pierce the Veil and Nothing but Thieves.

Many of the acts are on the bill for all three festivals, though some are exclusive to just one or two. Paramore, for example, will only play Lolla Brazil.

For the full lineups, ticket info and all your Lollapalooza needs, visit Global.Lollapalooza.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!