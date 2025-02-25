Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, Deftones headlining 2025 Shaky Knees festival

ABC/Michael Desmond
By Josh Johnson

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance and Deftones are headlining the 2025 Shaky Knees festival, taking place Sept. 19-21 in Atlanta.

The bill also includes Cage the Elephant, The Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, The Marías, Pixies, Spoon, TV on the Radio, The All-American Rejects, Wet Leg, Devo, 4 Non Blondes, Franz Ferdinand, Johnny Marr and The Beaches.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ShakyKneesFestival.com.

