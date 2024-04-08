blink-182 Mexico shows canceled due to illness: "We needed to get back home and get healthy"

blink-182's trip to Mexico got cut short due to illness.

After playing their first of four scheduled shows at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on April 2, the "All the Small Things" trio scrapped the three remaining dates, which were set to take place April 3, 5 and 6.

"Mexico, we are so sorry to have canceled the shows," Tom DeLonge writes in an Instagram post. "We needed to get back home and get healthy, we tried our hardest on the first show, and things got progressively worse since."

"We are working on new dates, but we are heartbroken that we couldn't be there and do what we have been waiting to do for so many years," he adds. "We love you so much, and we are going to come back and see you very soon. We promise."

DeLonge previously sat out a few songs during a March blink show in Paraguay due to a bout of heat stroke.

The Mexico shows were part of blink's 2024 world tour in support of their 2023 comeback album, ONE MORE TIME... The outing will pick back up with the U.S. leg in June.

