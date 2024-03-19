blink-182, The Killers, Hozier headlining Lollapalooza 2024

blink-182, The Killers and Hozier are among the headliners for Lollapalooza 2024, taking place August 1-4 in Chicago.

The bill also includes Deftones, Pierce the Veil, The Last Dinner Party, In This Moment, Cannons, Two Door Cinema Club, The xx's Romy, BoyWithUke, Dominic Fike and Wilderado.

The other headliners are SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Future and Metro Boomin, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

The presale begins Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday at noon CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

