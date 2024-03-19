blink-182, The Killers, Hozier headlining Lollapalooza 2024

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE ABC/Michael Desmond (MICHAEL DESMOND/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

blink-182, The Killers and Hozier are among the headliners for Lollapalooza 2024, taking place August 1-4 in Chicago.

The bill also includes Deftones, Pierce the Veil, The Last Dinner Party, In This Moment, Cannons, Two Door Cinema Club, The xx's Romy, BoyWithUke, Dominic Fike and Wilderado.

The other headliners are SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Future and Metro Boomin, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

The presale begins Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday at noon CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!