Blink-182 jams 'Bored to Death' with Matt Skiba at LA fire relief benefit concert

By Josh Johnson

Blink-182 reunited with former singer/guitarist Matt Skiba during their Los Angeles fire relief benefit concert on Thursday at LA's Hollywood Palladium.

The Alkaline Trio frontman joined the trio onstage for a rendition of "Bored to Death," the lead single off his first album with blink, 2016's California.

Skiba joined blink in 2015 following founding member Tom DeLonge's split with the band. He recorded two albums with the group, California and 2019's Nine, before departing upon DeLonge's return in 2022.

In fan-shot footage of the "Bored to Death" performance, you can hear a big cheer from the crown as Skiba began his verse. DeLonge also added guitar and backing vocals while leading the audience in a singalong.

When DeLonge rejoined blink, he thanked Skiba for helping to keep the band going in his absence, saying that they "would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

