Blink-182, Hozier headlining 2025 Sea.Hear.Now festival

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE ABC/Michael Desmond (MICHAEL DESMOND/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Blink-182 and Hozier are headlining the 2025 Sea.Hear.Now festival, taking place Sept. 13-14 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The bill also includes LCD Soundsystem, Alabama Shakes, Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, TV on the Radio, ZZ Top, Spoon, Phantogram, 4 Non Blondes, Royel Otis and Gigi Perez.

You can sign up now to access a presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SeaHearNowfestival.com.

