blink-182 headlining inaugural South Star Festival

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE ABC/Michael Desmond (MICHAEL DESMOND/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

blink-182 is headlining the inaugural South Star Festival, taking place September 28-29 in Huntsville, Alabama.

The bill also includes Shinedown, Beck, Jane's Addiction, Sublime, Jimmy Eat World, Gin Blossoms and Candlebox. Gwen Stefani of the newly reunited No Doubt will headline as well.

Tickets go on presale Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. ET, before becoming available to the general public on Thursday at 10:40 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SouthStarFestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!