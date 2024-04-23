blink-182 headlining inaugural South Star Festival

blink-182 is headlining the inaugural South Star Festival, taking place September 28-29 in Huntsville, Alabama.

The bill also includes Shinedown, Beck, Jane's Addiction, Sublime, Jimmy Eat World, Gin Blossoms and Candlebox. Gwen Stefani of the newly reunited No Doubt will headline as well.

Tickets go on presale Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. ET, before becoming available to the general public on Thursday at 10:40 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SouthStarFestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.