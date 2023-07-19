Blink-182 earns highest-grossing tour of career with reunion run

ABC/Michael Desmond

By Josh Johnson

A whole lot of fans were watching, waiting and commiserating with Blink-182 during the band's reunion tour.

The U.S. leg of the outing, which featured the return of guitarist Tom DeLonge alongside bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker, brought in a total of $85.3 million across 564,000 tickets sold, Billboard reports.

That makes the tour the highest-grossing of Blink's career, handily beating out their previous high of $22.5 million, which they earned during their 2009 run. While that 2009 tour, which also marked a reunion for DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker following their 2005 breakup, did sell more tickets overall than this latest trek, the 2023 shows averaged a higher gross and attendance for each show.

DeLonge, a founding member of Blink, had been absent from the band since 2015. His return was announced in the fall of 2022 alongside the release of a new single, "Edging."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!