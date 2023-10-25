Blink-182 announces digital-only '﻿ONE MORE TIME...' ﻿album with two bonus songs

ABC/Michael Desmond

By Josh Johnson

Blink-182 has announced an expanded version of their new album, ONE MORE TIME..., featuring two bonus songs.

The digital-only set is available now exclusively through blink's web store. The two added songs are called "CUT ME OFF" and "SEE YOU."

Drummer Travis Barker previously teased a deluxe edition of ONE MORE TIME... in a social media post reading, "Wouldn't it be cool if the album had 2 more songs."

The standard ONE MORE TIME... was released Friday, October 20. It marks the first blink record to feature the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Barker in over 10 years.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!