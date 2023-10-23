blink-182 announces 2024 North American tour dates

blink-182 has announced a 2024 North American tour in support of their just-released comeback album, ONE MORE TIME...

The headlining outing runs from June 20 in Orlando to August 15 in Toronto, and will hit a mixture of arenas and stadiums, including New York City's Citi Field on July 21 and Fenway Park on July 23. Pierce the Veil will open all dates; Alexisonfire joins the bill for the Toronto show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit blink182.com.

ONE MORE TIME... was released Friday, October 20. It marks the first blink record featuring the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in over 10 years.

blink's first tour with DeLonge since 2014 launched at April's Coachella festival. Their 2024 schedule also includes shows in Australia and New Zealand, Latin America and Europe.

