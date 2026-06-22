Blink-182 announces European headlining shows for 2027

Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Blink-182 is heading overseas in 2027.

The "All the Small Things" trio has announced three European headlining shows for next year, taking place June 8 in Berlin, June 13 in Milan and June 15 in Paris.

Pierce the Veil will also be on the bill for the Milan and Paris shows. Billy Talen will open the Berlin date.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit Blink182.com.

Blink's 2027 live schedule also includes sets at Europe's Rock for People, Rock im Park and Rock am Ring festivals. They performed at the Innings Festival in Arizona in February, but their most recent full U.S. tour took place in 2025.

In other blink-182 happenings, the band recently released a deluxe version of their 2001 album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, in honor of its 25th anniversary. Their most recent record is 2023's ONE MORE TIME..., which featured the return of original frontman Tom DeLonge.

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