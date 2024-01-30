Blasko's back: Original Rob Zombie bassist rejoins band

Original Rob Zombie bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson is back in the band.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 30, the "Dragula" rocker writes, "After 18 years BLASKO has returned to the Zombie horde."

Blasko, who's also a member of Ozzy Osbourne's solo band, played on Zombie's 1998 debut solo album, Hellbilly Deluxe. Upon his departure from Zombie in 2006, he was replaced by Matt Montgomery, better known to fans as Piggy D.

As for Montgomery, he reportedly announced that he was leaving Zombie hours before the Blasko news broke.

In a private Instagram post, as captured by Revolver, Montgomery wrote, "My time with Zombie has come to an end. It was honor to entertain you for the last 18 years. I look forward to the future and wish everyone the best."

The Blasko/Piggy switch follows the departure of Zombie guitarist John 5, who's now the new guitarist in Mötley Crüe. John was replaced by guitarist Mike Riggs, who, like Blasko, was an original Rob Zombie band member.

The most recent Rob Zombie album is 2021's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. Zombie just announced a summer tour with Alice Cooper.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.