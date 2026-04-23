From 'BLACKOUT' to strikeout: Turnstile Night announced by Baltimore Orioles

Brendan Yates of Turnstile performs on the Outdoor Stage during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Turnstile will be turning double plays with the Baltimore Orioles.

The hardcore outfit's hometown baseball team has announced Turnstile Night, taking place July 10 at Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game will feature the Orioles taking on the visiting Kansas City Royals.

If you purchase a special ticket package to the game, you'll receive a limited-edition Turnstile-themed Orioles jersey.

Turnstile previously threw out the first pitch at an Orioles game in 2023, and their connection to Baltimore has been a big part of the band's identity. After winning two awards at the 2026 Grammys, Turnstile posted a statement reading, "Thank you to Baltimore for giving us a stage."

Turnstile is coming off performances at Coachella's two weekends. Their upcoming live schedule includes sets at Welcome to Rockville, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, among other festivals.

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