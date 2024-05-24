Black Veil Brides unveil cover of '﻿Sweeney Todd'﻿ song "My Friends"

Black Veil Brides are making a turn onto Broadway with a cover of the Sweeney Todd song "My Friends."

The recording is accompanied by a video that, fittingly, premiered on Playbill.com.

"From the first time I picked up my Dad's copy of the original cast recording and heard Len Cariou's powerful and sinister portrayal of Sweeney I was hooked on this show," says frontman Andy Biersack. "As a little kid I would insist that all my family gather around and watch me perform songs like 'My Friends' in my full homemade costume."

"It's beyond a dream come true to get to do a rendition of this song and collaborate with our longtime friend and visionary director, Joshua Shultz, on the video," Biersack continues. "We wanted to do something that felt true to the spirit of the original and all subsequent iterations while also feeling distinctly Black Veil Brides and we are thrilled with how it turned out."

The "My Friends" cover will appear on BVB's upcoming EP, Bleeders, due out June 21. The three-track set also includes the previously released title track and a cover of U2's "Sunday Bloody Sunday."

Black Veil Brides' spring Bleeders tour concludes Saturday in Los Angeles. They'll hit the road with Falling in Reverse in August.

