Black Veil Brides announce 2024 Bleeders tour

Black Veil Brides has announced a 2024 U.S. tour.

The headlining trek, dubbed the Bleeders tour, kicks off April 25 in San Francisco. It will make its way across the country before heading back to the West Coast to wrap up in Los Angeles on May 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15. A presale is open now.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BlackVeilBrides.net.

BVB's most recent album is 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow. They also put out an EP, The Mourning, in 2022.

