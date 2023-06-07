Black Veil Brides & Ville Valo tease The Sisters of Mercy cover ahead of joint tour

Black Veil Brides and HIM frontman Ville Valo are going on tour together this fall, but before they do, they'll be releasing a song together.

The two are uniting on a joint cover of "Temple of Love," originally by The Sisters of Mercy. You can presave the track now.

The tour kicks off September 10 in Louisville, Kentucky, and wraps up October 20 in Riverside, California.

BVB put on a new EP called The Mourning last October, which follows their 2021 album, The Phantom Tomorrow. Valo, meanwhile, released his debut album under his VV solo moniker, Neon Noir, in January.

