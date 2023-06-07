Black Veil Brides & Ville Valo tease The Sisters of Mercy cover ahead of joint tour

ABC Audio

By Josh Johnson

Black Veil Brides and HIM frontman Ville Valo are going on tour together this fall, but before they do, they'll be releasing a song together.

The two are uniting on a joint cover of "Temple of Love," originally by The Sisters of Mercy. You can presave the track now.

The tour kicks off September 10 in Louisville, Kentucky, and wraps up October 20 in Riverside, California.

BVB put on a new EP called The Mourning last October, which follows their 2021 album, The Phantom Tomorrow. Valo, meanwhile, released his debut album under his VV solo moniker, Neon Noir, in January.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!