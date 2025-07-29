Black Veil Brides premiere video for 'Hallelujah' live debut

Black Veil Brides have premiered a new video capturing the live debut of the band's latest single, "Hallelujah."

The performance took place during BVB's set at Warped Tour in Long Beach, California, on Saturday. You can watch the official live video on YouTube.

The studio version of "Hallelujah" dropped earlier in July. It marks the first preview of the next Black Veil Brides album, the follow-up to 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow.

Frontman Andy Biersack previously described the album as "the heaviest and most vitriolic BVB record by far but more importantly I believe it is the most sincere and honest record we have ever made."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.