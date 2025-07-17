Black Veil Brides premiere new single, 'Hallelujah'

Black Veil Brides have premiered a new single called "Hallelujah."

The track features the One Voice Ensemble choir and is the first preview of BVB's next album, the follow-up to 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow.

"'Hallelujah' is an important song for us, not only because it is the first track from the new record, but also as a signifier of what's to come for the band," says frontman Andy Biersack. "On a narrative level, it represents the themes and ideas I am exploring lyrically on the album. I am fascinated by the current state of discourse and how often we seem to prioritize ideological certainty over the heart and soul of humanity."

"Over the years we have developed a tremendous connection with our audience, which is often dismissed or misinterpreted by the 'scene,'" he continues. "We stand at a unique inflection point culturally and I want to be able to speak openly about how much I believe in being true to yourself over the fear of mass hysteria or in-group recriminations."

Biersack adds that BVB's upcoming album is "the heaviest and most vitriolic BVB record by far but more importantly I believe it is the most sincere and honest record we have ever made."

You can watch the "Hallelujah" video on YouTube. Black Veil Brides plan to debut the song live during their set at the Warped Tour stop on July 26 in Long Beach, California.

