Black Veil Brides announce new album, ﻿'Vindicate'

Black Veil Brides have announced a new album called Vindicate.

The band's seventh studio effort, and first since 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow, is due out May 8.

"This record is rooted in the feelings of revenge and vindication," says frontman Andy Biersack in a statement. "These are emotions that can either push us forward or hold us back. There's a duality to them. They can fuel growth, drive ambition, and help us rise above what's tried to break us, but they can also become destructive if we let them consume us."

The Vindicate title track is out now alongside a NSFW video, which you can watch on YouTube.

Vindicate also includes the previously released songs "Certainty," "Bleeders" and "Hallelujah."

Black Veil Brides will launch a U.S. tour in April. From Ashes to New will also be on the bill.

Here's the Vindicate track list:

"Invocation to the Muse"

"Vindicate"

"Certainty"

"Bleeders"

"Hallelujah"

"Cut"

"Alive"

"Purgatory"

"Revenger"

"Sorrow"

"Grace"

"Ave Maria"

"Woe & Pain"

"Eschaton"

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