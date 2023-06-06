Black Stone Cherry shares "What's Love Got to Do with It" cover in honor of Tina Turner

Black Stone Cherry has shared a cover of "What's Love Got to Do with It" in honor of the late Tina Turner.

The Kentucky rockers originally recorded the track last June and intended to include it on their upcoming album, Screamin' at the Sky, but are releasing it now following Turner's May death at age 83.

"Tina touched so many souls, ours included," BSC says. "With her recent passing, we wanted to do something that honors her legacy & celebrates her fierceness. So we are proudly donating all proceeds from this recording to organizations for domestic violence awareness."

You can listen to the "What's Love Got to Do with It" cover now via digital outlets.

Screamin' at the Sky, which features the singles "Out of Pocket" and "Nervous," arrives September 29.

