Black Stone Cherry goes "Screamin' at the Sky" with title track off new album

Mascot Label Group

By Josh Johnson

Black Stone Cherry has premiered a new song called "Screamin' at the Sky," the title track off their upcoming album.

"I remember just envisioning standing around a bonfire and just letting go of everything," frontman Chris Robertson says of the tune's inspiration. "Sometimes, you gotta throw your problems into the cosmos and let 'em by what they are."

You can listen to "Screamin' at the Sky" now via digital outlets.

The Screamin' at the Sky album drops September 29. It also includes the singles "Nervous" and "Out of Pocket."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

