Black Stone Cherry & Saint Asonia announce co-headlining tour

Mascot Records

By Josh Johnson

Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia are teaming up for a co-headlining tour.

The joint trek begins February 13 in Destin, Florida, and concludes March 6 in Charlotte. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BlackStoneCherry.com or SaintAsonia.com.

Black Stone Cherry put out a new album, Screamin' at the Sky, in September. Saint Asonia's most recent album is 2022's Introvert/Extrovert.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!