Black Stone Cherry releases new ﻿'Screamin' at the Sky'﻿ song, "Smile, World"

Black Stone Cherry has released a new song called "Smile, World," a track off their upcoming album, Screamin' at the Sky.

"Smile, World" is available now via digital outlets, while the video featuring fan-submitted footage is streaming now on YouTube.

Screamin' at the Sky, the follow-up to 2020's The Human Condition, arrives September 29. It also includes the previously released songs "Nervous," "Out of Pocket" and the title track.

Meanwhile, Black Stone Cherry has announced a U.s. tour in support of Screamin' at the Sky. The outing, which also includes Giovannie & The Hired Guns on the bill for select dates, runs from November 2 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to November 19 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BlackStoneCherry.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

