Black Stone Cherry shares new song 'Neon Eyes' off upcoming ﻿'Celebrate' ﻿EP

Black Stone Cherry has shared a new song called "Neon Eyes."

The track will appear on an upcoming BSC EP called Celebrate, due out March 6. You can watch the video for "Neon Eyes" streaming now on YouTube.

Celebrate also includes a collaboration with Theory of a Deadman's Tyler Connolly on a cover the '80s classic "Don't You (Forget About Me)," originally by Simple Minds.

Black Stone Cherry will launch their U.S. Celebrate tour in November.

The most recent Black Stone Cherry album is 2023's Screamin' at the Sky.

