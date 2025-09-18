Black Stone Cherry shares new song 'Neon Eyes' off upcoming ﻿'Celebrate' ﻿EP

'Celebrate' EP artwork. (Mascot Records)
By Josh Johnson

Black Stone Cherry has shared a new song called "Neon Eyes."

The track will appear on an upcoming BSC EP called Celebrate, due out March 6. You can watch the video for "Neon Eyes" streaming now on YouTube.

Celebrate also includes a collaboration with Theory of a Deadman's Tyler Connolly on a cover the '80s classic "Don't You (Forget About Me)," originally by Simple Minds.

Black Stone Cherry will launch their U.S. Celebrate tour in November.

The most recent Black Stone Cherry album is 2023's Screamin' at the Sky.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!