Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler putting signed amp heads up for sale

2023 Last Chance For Animals Gala Geezer Butler attends the 2023 Last Chance For Animals Gala at The Beverly Hilton on October 14, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images) (Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Gear used by Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler is going up for sale.

Fifteen hand-signed Hand of Doom amp heads will be available for purchase via the online gear marketplace Reverb.

"This is your chance to own the sound that defined heavy metal," reads a post to the Reverb website. "Don't wait, once they're gone, they're gone."

You can sign up now for email alerts for when the amps go on sale via Reverb.com.

Butler performed with his original Black Sabbath bandmates — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward — for the last time at the Back to the Beginning concert, held July 5 in the band's hometown of Birmingham, England. Ozzy died just over two weeks later on July 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!