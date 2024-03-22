Black Sabbath box set highlighting singer Tony Martin's era coming in May

Over the years, Black Sabbath's lead singers have included metal icons Ozzy Osbourne and Ronnie James Dio. But a new box set aims to turn the spotlight on an era when the band was fronted by a third man: Tony Martin.

The box set, Anno Domini 1989-1995, arrives May 31. The set, available on four CDs or LPs, documents the albums that Martin made with Sabbath, starting with 1989's Headless Cross, which also featured founding guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Cozy Powell and keyboardist Geoff Nicholls.

That album was followed by 1990's Tyr, which added bassist Neil Murray. That lineup was put on hold in 1992 while Ronnie James Dio temporarily reunited with the band, but in 1994, Martin was back for the album Cross Purposes, as was founding Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler. Bobby Rondinelli of Rainbow played drums on that release.

Martin also sang on 1995's Forbidden, which saw the return of Powell and Murray. It was the group's last for nearly 20 years — in 2013, Iommi and Butler reunited with Ozzy to record the band's final studio album, 13.

Some of these four albums are making their vinyl debuts in the LP version of the box set. The CD version includes three bonus tracks: a B-side called “Cloak & Dagger” and two Japan-only releases, “What’s the Use” and “Loser Gets It All.” A booklet, poster and replica tour program round out the set.

