Anthrax Performs At The Hollywood Palladium

Black Label Society is headlining the 2026 Monsters of Rock concert cruise, taking place April 12-17.

The bill also includes Night Ranger, The Darkness, Queensrÿche, former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler, Great White, Lita Ford and Quiet Riot.

Monsters of Rock 2026 will set sail from Miami and will make stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

For more info, visit MonstersofRockCruise.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.