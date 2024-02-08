The Black Keys performing at NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend

The Black Keys will be performing during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend, taking place July 6-7.

The lineup also includes EDM duo The Chainsmokers, and country artists Keith Urban and Lauren Alaina. The performances will take place in Chicago's Grant Park, the same site as Lollapalooza.

For more info, visit NASCARChicago.com.

The Black Keys, meanwhile, are gearing up to release a new album, Ohio Players, on April 5. It includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

In other musicians-at-sporting-events news, Machine Gun Kelly will be playing the NBA on TNT American Express Roadshow on February 15 as part of 2024 NBA All-Star festivities in Indianapolis, while The Gaslight Anthem has joined the lineup for the NHL Stadium Series game on February 17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

