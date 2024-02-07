The Black Keys tease cover of "I Forgot to Be Your Lover"

Nonesuch/Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys are releasing a cover of the soul classic "I Forgot to Be Your Lover."

The track will premiere on Friday, February 9 — "Just in time for Valentines," the duo notes. You can check out a preview now via The Black Keys' Facebook.

"I Forgot to Be Your Lover" was originally recorded in the '60s by William Bell. It was later covered in the '80s as "To Be a Lover" by Billy Idol.

The Black Keys' version will appear on their upcoming album, Ohio Players, due out April 5. Ohio Players also includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

