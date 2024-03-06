The Black Keys tease upcoming ﻿'Ohio Players'﻿ song, "This Is Nowhere"

Nonesuch/Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys are teasing another new song off their upcoming album, Ohio Players.

The track is called "This Is Nowhere" and will arrive on Friday, March 8. It's one of several Ohio Players cuts co-written by Beck, along with the lead single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

You can listen to a clip of "This Is Nowhere" alongside a video of Keys members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney in the studio with Beck via the band's Facebook.

Ohio Players, the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie, is due out April 5. "This Is Nowhere" will be the third song released from the record, following "Beautiful People" and a cover of William Bell's "I Forgot to Be Your Lover."

