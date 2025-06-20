The Black Keys share new '﻿No Rain, No Flowers'﻿ song, 'Man on a Mission'

Easy Eye Sound/Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have shared a new song called "Man on a Mission," a track off the band's upcoming album, No Rain, No Flowers.

You can listen to "Man on a Mission" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying visualizer, which shows a loop of motorcycle riders, is streaming on YouTube.

No Rain, No Flowers, the follow-up to 2024's Ohio Players, is due out Aug. 8. It also includes the lead single "The Night Before," which hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The Black Keys wrapped the first leg of a U.S. tour earlier in June. They'll launch a second leg in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

