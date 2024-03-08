The Black Keys share new '﻿Ohio Players'﻿ track, "This Is Nowhere"

The Black Keys have shared a new song called "This Is Nowhere," a track off the band's upcoming album, Ohio Players.

"This Is Nowhere" was co-written by Beck, who also contributed to the lead Ohio Players single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

You can listen to "This Is Nowhere" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Ohio Players, the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie, drops April 5. Ahead of the album's arrival, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney will head to South by Southwest, where they'll be performing and taking part in a keynote discussion. The festival will also feature the world premiere of their new documentary, This is a Film About The Black Keys.

