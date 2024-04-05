The Black Keys reunite with "Lonely Boy" star in "On the Game" video

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys reunite with Derrick Tuggle in the video for their song "On the Game."

Tuggle starred in the video for the Keys' hit "Lonely Boy" back in 2011, which has over 160 million YouTube views thanks to his viral dance moves. In "On the Game," we find Tuggle holed in in the mansion that his "Lonely Boy" fame bought him, refusing pleas from Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney to collaborate again.

After reading through heartfelt fan letters, Tuggle decides to return to his dancing ways and agrees to return for a new video. However, when he gets to the set, he finds he's been replaced by skateboarding icon Tony Hawk.

You can watch the "On the Game" video streaming now on YouTube.

"On the Game," which was co-written by Noel Gallagher, appears on the new Black Keys album, Ohio Players, out now. The Black Keys will launch a U.S. tour in support of Ohio Players in September.

